VEMBAKOTTAI, INDIA—The Deccan Herald reports on archaeological work that has been conducted at the site of Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu over the past three years. The Pandya Kingdom site has emerged as one of the most important archaeological sites in the region, even surprising archaeologists from the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology. “Vembakottai continues to bewilder us,” said excavation director Pon Baskar. The team has recovered over 12,000 artifacts dating to the Sangram era, which lasted from about 300 b.c. to a.d. 300. These finds include thousands of meticulously crafted glass beads and painted shell bangles that attest to Vembakottai’s role as a major production site for these ornaments. While local inhabitants wore pendants made from terracotta, the ones fashioned from glass and shell were exclusively intended for export. Baskar said that he had never before witnessed such artistry and craftmaking from his excavations in the past. Other noteworthy finds include 10 ceramic figurines that appear to resemble Hyperboreans, a people who, according to Greek mythology, inhabited the northern part of the known world. These may also hint at Vembakottai’s far-reaching commercial ties. To read about brick structures uncovered in Tamil Nadu that likely belonged to the Chola Empire, go to "Tamil Royal Palace."
Ancient Shell and Bead Workshop Excavated in Tamil Nadu
News March 21, 2025
