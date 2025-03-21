JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Settlement in Bulgaria Destroyed During Gothic Raids

News March 21, 2025

SHARE:

LESICHOVO, BULGARIA—According to a La Brújula Verde report, construction workers installing a gas pipeline in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik region accidentally unearthed a 1,700-year old rural Roman settlement. Archaeologists conducted further research and uncovered buildings with large storage jars embedded in the ground, suggesting the site served an agrarian function and was involved in food production and storage. During the Roman period, the settlement would have been strategically located along the Via Militaris, one of the main Roman commercial routes through the Balkans. A collection of silver coins dating to the third century a.d. were also recovered. However, evidence of fire indicates that the settlement was sacked and destroyed around this time, likely by marauding bands of Goths who ravaged the Roman province of Thrace during the reign of the emperor Decius (reigned a.d. 249–251). This discovery provides valuable information about the organization of rural settlements in Thrace during the late Roman period. Researchers said the recovered materials will help them better understand the economy, trade, and daily life of the settlement’s inhabitants. To read about the gravestone of a high-ranking legionary excavated at a settlement in northwestern Bulgaria, go to "A Dutiful Roman Soldier."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

Read Article
(Valeri Stoichkov)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018 January/February 2019

Ancient Shipwreck

Black Sea

Read Article
(Courtesy Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018

Mirror, Mirror

Read Article
(Bulphoto Agency)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2017

Iconic Discovery

Read Article
(Burgas Regional History Museum)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton