SHAOXING, CHINA—The Global Times reports that archaeologists discovered remarkably well-preserved wooden houses in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, that date to the Warring States period (475–221 b.c.). The site would have once been part of a waterfront metropolis within the capital of the Yue State, which controlled parts of southeastern China in the first millennium b.c. The stilted and terraced wood-frame structures would have been covered with reeds and bamboo. The walls, made of interwoven wooden posts and thatch, retain numerous small holes, which archaeologists believe were left by grass ropes used to bind the structure together. “It is an exceptionally rare archaeological find in the Yue State capital, both in terms of scale and preservation,” said archaeological team leader Wang Renfang. Radiocarbon dating indicated that the houses were constructed around 2,390 years ago. Artifacts recovered from the site included primitive porcelain cups, red pottery tripods, ceramic urns, bronze drill bits, and plentiful remains of domestic animals as well as marine resources. Experts believe the area was once a key departure point for sea voyages and that fishing was an integral part of daily life. They note that the site offers new insights into construction methods, structural layouts, and the way of life more than 2,000 years ago. To read about another recent discovery from the Warring States period, go to "Around the World: China."