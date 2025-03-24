TELL ROUD ISKANDER, EGYPT—Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) announced the discovery of a tomb belonging to a high-ranking military commander who served during the reign of Ramesses III (reigned ca. 1184–1153 b.c.), Ahram Online reports. The burial was uncovered during excavations at the site of Tell Roud Iskander in Ismailia. The mudbrick structure contained a burial chamber and three adjoining rooms with walls covered in white plaster. Among the artifacts found within the tomb were bronze arrowheads, painted alabaster jars, a collection of beads, a small ivory box, and a gold ring engraved with a cartouche of Ramesses III. The soldier was also buried with a ceremonial scepter, which archaeologists believe attests to the man’s prestigious military rank. According to SCA's Mohamed Ismail Khaled, the presence of the leader’s tomb at the site underscores the area’s strategic military location during the New Kingdom. “The site played a crucial role in securing Egypt’s eastern borders, with fortresses and strongholds constructed for defense,” he said. To read about an Egyptian colony during the reign of Ramesses III, go to "Egypt's Final Redoubt in Canaan."
Tomb of High-Ranking Egyptian Military Commander Discovered
News March 24, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet Soup
Courtesy Glenn Schwartz
Features March/April 2025
An Egyptian Temple Reborn
By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
A Divine Avatar
Reproduced with permission of Colin Hope/Dakhleh Oasis Project
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Aswan’s Great Necropolis
Aswan, Egypt
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton
-
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ancient British MassacreSchulting et al. Antiquity (2024)