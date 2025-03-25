JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

3,700 Year-Old Stone Circle Excavated in Derbyshire

News March 25, 2025

Main standing stone and newly discovered platform, Farley Moor, England
Time Team
SHARE:
Standing stone above natural spring, Farley Moor, England
Standing stone above natural spring, Farley Moor, England

FARLEY WOOD, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by Forestry England, a Bronze Are stone circle has been discovered in the Derbyshire forest near the town of Matlock. An archaeological team sought to investigate a single ancient standing stone known as the Farley Moor stone. It was previously thought that the seven-foot-tall monolith was a solitary marker, but recent excavations revealed that it actually stood upon a ceremonial platform and was part of a larger ritual complex dating to around 1,700 b.c. The researchers identified five other large stones nearby that would have once been arranged to form a circular enclosure measuring approximately 80 feet in diameter. The site appears to have been chosen because of the presence of a natural spring at the location. “This discovery is hugely significant and transforms our understanding of the Farley Moor site,” said Forestry England’s Lawrence Shaw. “What we've uncovered is evidence of a much more complex ceremonial landscape, which the original standing stone is part of. The stone platform predates the standing stone itself, suggesting continuous ritual use of this site over hundreds of years, strongly linked to the water and the importance it held for Bronze Age communities.” To read about a Neolithic stone monument in the Lake District, go to "Castlerigg Stone Circle, England, UK."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

A Welsh Ancestor

Read Article
(Photography by A. Stanford)

Letter from Woodhenge January/February 2021

Stonehenge's Continental Cousin

A 4,000-year-old ringed sanctuary reveals a German village’s surprising connections with Britain

Read Article
(Photo Matthias Zirn)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2020

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Read Article
(© Crown copyright and database rights 2013 (OS Profile DTM Scale 1:10000); EDINA Digimap Ordnance Survey Service (100025252))

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2019

Epic Proportions

Read Article
(PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton