JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

25,000-Year-Old Mammoth Hunting Camp Identified in Austria

News March 26, 2025

An archaeologist excavating mammoth bones, Langmannersdorf, Austria
© ÖAW-ÖAI/Marc Händel
SHARE:

LANGMANNERSDORF, AUSTRIA—According to a statement released by the Austrian Academy of Sciences, archaeologists revealed further evidence of humans successfully hunting woolly mammoths 25,000 years ago within the Perschling Valley. A team from the Austrian Archaeological Institute unearthed the densely packed butchered remains of at least five mammoths at two locations, spaced just 50 feet apart, in Langmannersdorf. First discovered in the early twentieth century, the site is the youngest place with large quantities of mammoth bones in Central Europe. The recently discovered dismembered bones, stone tools, and tusk fragments represent two hunting camps where Ice Age humans processed the carcasses for meat and also manufactured projectile points out of their ivory tusks. “The fact that we are not just finding individual bones here, but intensively used areas in which several animals were processed, has more than exceeded our expectations,” said archaeologist Marc Händel. Shortly before the peak of the last Ice Age, mammoth herds still roamed the Perschling Valley for migration and grazing. The finding suggests that the people of this time knew the habits of the animals very well and used this knowledge for their hunting expeditions. To read about sites in North America where people butchered mammoths some 14,500 years ago, go to "America, in the Beginning: Schaefer and Hebior Kill Sites."

Find layer with stone tools and dismembered mammoths, Langmannersdorf, Austria
Find layer with stone tools and dismembered mammoths, Langmannersdorf, Austria

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

The Birth of Venus

Willendorf, Austria

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

A Shining Example

Read Article
(ÖBB/Novetus GmbH)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

A Twin Burial

Read Article
(© OREA ÖAW)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2017

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Read Article
(Courtesy © LBI ArchPro, 7reasons)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton