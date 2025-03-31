JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Researchers Identify First Wine Residues from Troy

News March 31, 2025

Depas goblet found in situ, Troy, Turkey
University of Tübingen
SHARE:
Depas goblet excavated by Heinrich Schliemann
Depas goblet excavated by Heinrich Schliemann

TROY, TURKEY—For the first time, scientists have found definitive proof that wine was drunk at the ancient city of Troy, according to a statement released by the University of Tübingen. This verifies the conjecture of Heinrich Schliemann, who discovered the site in the nineteenth century. The university’s collection holds a narrow two-handled drinking vessel known as a depas goblet­ and two other ceramic fragments uncovered during Schliemann’s excavations at Troy. New chemical analysis of these objects revealed trace amounts of succinic and pyruvic acids that only occur when grape juice ferments. “So, now we can state with confidence that wine was actually drunk from the depas goblets and not just grape juice,” said Maxime Rageot of the University of Bonn. These types of vessels are often found in temples and palace complexes, suggesting that the elites and upper classes passed around wine vessels on special occasions. However, the team also analyzed ordinary ceramic cups found in the outer settlement of Troy, far from the citadel, and also found traces of wine in those vessels, indicating that people of lower classes also had access to the beverage. To read about an archaeologist's efforts to estimate how much wine guests would imbibe at ancient Greek drinking parties, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages: Socializing at the Symposium."
 

Recommended Articles

Artifacts November/December 2021

Middle Bronze Age Flask

Read Article
(Roberto Ceccacci)

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton