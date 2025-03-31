JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Roman Artifacts Found at Construction Site in Gloucester

News March 31, 2025

SHARE:

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND—BBC reports that archaeologists unearthed a trove of ancient material at a construction site in downtown Gloucester. During redevelopment of a lot in the city’s King Square, the team has uncovered Roman artifacts, buildings, and cobblestones believed to have been part of a road dating to between the second and the fourth century a.d. Researchers believe the location would have been within the northeast quadrant of a Roman colony that was founded in a.d. 97. The team also uncovered 317 skeletons and 83 brick vaults associated with St. Aldate’s church. Built in about 1750, the church replaced the original church of the same name, which is thought to have predated the Norman Conquest in 1066. Historians believe the original church was demolished in the mid-seventeenth century after sustaining damage during the English Civil War. “The site as a whole has the potential to increase public knowledge of the Roman, medieval, and post-medieval development of this part of Gloucester,” said Cotswold Archaeology’s Cliff Bateman. “Every time we work in Gloucester, we make new discoveries. It's a massively important place.” To read more about Gloucestershire's Roman history, go to "After the Fall."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016

A Villa under the Garden

Read Article
(Courtesy Aerial Filming Services Ltd.)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ancient British Massacre

Read Article
Schulting et al. Antiquity (2024)

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

A Stranger in a Strange Land

Cambridgeshire, England

Read Article
Relief depicting Roman and Sarmatian battle
PA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Seahenge Sings

Read Article
Homer Sykes/Alamy Stock Photo

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton