SWARTKRANS CAVE, SOUTH AFRICA—Live Science reports that bones from one of the smallest human ancestors, who lived two million years ago, were retrieved from the Swartkrans Cave in South Africa’s “Cradle of Humankind.” The left leg and hip bones belong to a Paranthropus robustus adult female that stood only three foot four inches tall, even more diminutive than the famous “Lucy.” P. robustus wasn’t a direct human ancestor but was closely related to Homo ergaster, a species that likely was. The leg bones of P. robustus are rarely found, so the discovery provided new clues about how the species may have walked. According to the researchers, the robust hip bones coupled with the more slender leg bones show that this P. robustus individual moved through the landscape on two feet, but also likely climbed trees in search of food or to evade predators. Unfortunately, this particular individual was not able to avoid one tree-dwelling predator. Tooth marks on her bones indicate that she was likely attacked and devoured by a leopard. To read more about the anatomy of Paranthropus robustus, go to "Consider the Craniums."
Smallest Human Relative May Have Been Eaten By Leopard
News April 1, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2015 January/February 2016
A New Human Relative
Johannesburg, South Africa
(Courtesy John Hawks/Wits University)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Cradle of the Graves
(Vita/Alamy Stock Photo)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
Consider the Craniums
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Homo Naledi
Rising Star Cave, South Africa, 2015
(Courtesy John Hawks/Wits University)
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton