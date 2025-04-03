JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Oldest Vanilla Pod in Europe Found in Prague

News April 3, 2025

Desiccated vanilla pod photographed using a Keyence VHX 7000 digital microscope
Photo by J. Beneš and J. Irmišová/Laboratory of Archaeobotany and Palaeoecology, Faculty of Science, University of South Bohemia
SHARE:
Desiccated vanilla pod photographed using a Keyence VHX 7000 digital microscope
Desiccated vanilla pod

PRAGUE CASTLE, CZECH REPUBLIC—La Brújula Verde reports that excavations within Prague Castle yielded the oldest vanilla bean pod in Europe. Mesoamerican cultures such as the Maya and Aztecs had used vanilla for centuries, but the pods only came to the attention of Europeans after the Spanish conquest of Mexico in 1521. Chemical analysis confirmed the existence of a dried vanilla pod in a waste deposit in the castle's Vladislav Hall. Radiocarbon dating indicates that it was placed there between 1513 and 1666, a time that coincided with the reign of Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II. This is the earliest known example of the plant’s presence on the continent. During the sixteenth century, most trade routes were dominated by the Portuguese or the Spanish, so it is unknown how the vanilla pod ended up so far inland. Rudolf II was known to be a passionate collector of objects, so his court may have acquired it indirectly through merchants operating between Spain, Italy, and the territories of the Holy Roman Empire. This would suggest that the monarch was capable of bringing in products from the Americas via lesser-known routes. The vanilla may have been part of alchemy experiments, as it was considered a rare and valuable ingredient, perhaps used in the preparation of tonics or perfumes. To read about an important past discovery in the castle, go to "The Man in Prague Castle."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2020

The Man in Prague Castle

Read Article
(Prague Castle excavations, Institute of Archaeology, Prague)

Off the Grid January/February 2014

Old Town Prague, Czech Republic

Read Article
(Courtesy Pavel Titz)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Primordial Alphabet Soup

Read Article
Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Iberian Gender Imbalance

Read Article
Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities