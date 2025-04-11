JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Books Were Covered in Exotic Sealskins

News April 11, 2025

Sealskin cover of medieval manuscript
Médiathèque du Grand Troyes
SHARE:
Sealskin cover of Ms 35 in the collection of Médiathèque du Grand Troyes
Sealskin cover of Ms 35 in the collection of Médiathèque du Grand Troyes

CLAIRVAUX ABBEY, FRANCE—Hundreds of years ago, Cistercian monks in France protected their treasured literary works with covers made from exotic animal skins, Science News reports. Clairvaux Abbey was founded in 1115 and its literary collection today contains over 1,000 medieval books. Most of these were wrapped with deer, sheep, or boar skin, but ancient DNA analysis of several perplexing furry volumes from the twelfth and thirteenth century revealed that they had been covered with seal hides. “I was like, ‘that’s not possible. There must be a mistake,’” said researcher Élodie Lévêque. “Seals didn’t frequent France’s northern coast at the time. I sent it again, and it came back as seal skin again.” The skins were proven to come from harbor seal populations living along the shores of Scandinavia, Denmark, Scotland, and even Iceland or Greenland. Norse hunters may have caught the seals and brought their pelts to northern France for trade, although the researchers suggest that the monks may not have been aware of their origins. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Royal Society Open Science. To read about a medicinal ointment recipe in a French medieval manuscript, go to "A Passion for Fruit: The Strawberry Cure."

Recommended Articles

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

The Strawberry Cure

Northern France and England

Read Article
Minneapolis Institute of Art/The Minnich Collection, The Ethel Morrison Van Derlip Fund, 1966

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Lay of the Land

Read Article
Courtesy Médard Thiry

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Gallic Steeds

Read Article
François Goulin, Inrap

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Before and After

Read Article
(Courtesy Inrap)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton