JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Earliest Evidence of Ivory Tool Production Dates Back 400,000 Years

News April 14, 2025

Courtesy Vadim N. Stepanchuk
SHARE:
Worked mammoth tusk fragments, Ukraine

MEDZHIBOZH, UKRAINE––The oldest evidence of ivory toolmaking was recently identified at the Paleolithic site of Medzhibozh A in the Southern Bug River valley, according to Phys.org. Researchers analyzed 24 fragments of mammoth tusk, eleven of which showed signs of intentional modification by humans 400,000 years ago. Six of these displayed evidence of knapping. Previously, the earliest known ivory tools were thought to have been made 120,000 years ago. The experts were somewhat perplexed by the finding of these ivory fragments since the material is much softer and less durable than stone. They suggest that there may have been a shortage of suitable lithic material available at the time or that the process involved simple experimentation on the makers’ part to test conventual stone knapping techniques on a new medium. Alternatively, they hypothesize that the objects were never intended to have utilitarian purposes at all but were instead a kind of social exercise. “We suggest they may represent imitative behavior, possibly by children, mimicking adult knapping as part of early social learning,” said researcher Vadim Stepanchuk. “The goal, in this case, was not a functional tool, but rather a 'pretend' tool—possibly a play object or training piece.” To read in-depth about a Paleolithic ivory figure, go to "A New Life for Lion Man."

Recommended Articles

The World of Egyptian Demons May/June 2022

Magic Wands

Read Article
(Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY (2), The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Art Resource, NY)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Ship of Ivory

Read Article
(National Museum of Namibia, Windhoek)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2020

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Read Article
(Nature Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo)

Artifacts January/February 2019

Neo-Hittite Ivory Plaque

Read Article
(Copyright MAIAO, Sapienza University of Rome/Photo by Roberto Ceccacci)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton