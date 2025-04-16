Scans and photos of an arrow wound in a Celtic warrior's hipbone

HEUNEBURG, GERMANY––According to a report from Live Science, researchers recently gained surprising new insight into the sophistication of Iron Age medical care dating back to the sixth century b.c. When analyzing the remains of an elite Celtic warrior who was buried beneath a large earthen mound at the hillfort site of Heuneburg, they noticed he had suffered severe trauma to his pelvis. 3D CT scanning revealed he had a deep hole in his ischial bone near his hip joint. The team determined that it had been caused by an arrow that had struck the individual as he was running or riding. Afterwards though, the arrow appeared to have been carefully and meticulously removed by practitioners who likely had not only advanced medical knowledge but also specialized tools. “The healing of the injury implies that the arrowhead was expertly removed, and the wound received proper medical treatment,” said the researchers. Because it would have taken the man several weeks to convalesce, it is suggested that he was part of an elite social class that afforded him the resources and the network to be taken care of and supported while he remained immobile. To read more about the health of Iron Age people at Heuneburg, go to "Around the World: Germany."

