JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

What Caused the Downfall of Roman Britain?

News April 18, 2025

By quisnovus from Gloucester, England/Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:
Hadrian's Wall, England

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Was the Barbarian Conspiracy, a turning point in Romano-British history, caused by climate change? In A.D. 367, soldiers stationed along Hadrian’s Wall, which formed the border between the Roman Empire and Scotland, rebelled against their commanders, some of whom were killed, while other troops deserted. The rebellion and breakdown in the Romans’ defenses allowed Pictish peoples from beyond the border to invade the empire from the north. At the same time, the Scotti invaded the west of the island from Ireland and the Saxons sailed across the English Channel and invaded the south. It was the most serious threat to the empire in centuries, and one from which the Romans would never recover. A team from the University of Cambridge has studied oak-tree rings and found that there were periods of extreme drought in the summers of A.D. 364, 365, and 366. They suggest that these extremely dry conditions affected the Romans’ main crops, spring-sown wheat and barley, and set the stage for the rebellions. “Three consecutive droughts would have had a devastating impact on the productivity of Roman Britain’s most important agricultural region. As Roman writers tell us, this resulted in food shortages with all of the destabilizing societal effects this brings,” says environmental systems analyst Ulf Büntgen in a University of Cambridge press release. The last Roman governors left England less than 50 years after the so-called conspiracy, ending nearly 400 years of Roman rule in Britain. To read about excavations along Hadrian’s Wall, go to “The Wall at the End of the Empire.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Hero Worship

Read Article
English Heritage

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Hadrian's Bugler

Read Article
(Universal History Archive/UIG/Bridgeman Images)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2019

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Read Article
(Historic England)

Artifacts July/August 2018

Roman Boxing Gloves

Read Article
(Courtesy Vindolanda Trust)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton