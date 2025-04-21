JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Egyptian Prince's Tomb Uncovered at Saqqara

News April 21, 2025

Block inscribed with hieroglyphic inscription
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Pink granite false door in tomb of Waserif Re, Saqqara, Egypt
Pink granite false door in tomb of Waserif Re, Saqqara, Egypt

CAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt Today reports that a team of archaeologists led by Zahi Hawass has unearthed a multichambered tomb belonging to Prince Waserif Re, son of the first 5th Dynasty pharaoh Userkaf (reigned ca. 2465–2458 b.c.), in the Saqqara necropolis. A 15-foot-tall pink granite false door in the burial is inscribed with Waserif Re's name and titles, including "heir prince," and a red granite table found in front of the door lists offerings made to the deceased. A second entrance along the tomb's eastern facade features a cartouche of the pharaoh Neferirkare (reigned ca. 2446–2438 b.c.). Researchers also uncovered statues of the 3rd Dynasty pharaoh Djoser (reigned ca. 2630–2611 b.c.), whose pyramid complex is also located in the cemetery, and his wife and 10 daughters. Inside another chamber they excavated a black granite statue dating to the 26th Dynasty (688–525 b.c.), which indicates that the tomb was likely reused nearly 2,000 years after Waserif Re's interment. At this time, Hawass explained, the Djoser sculptures were probably moved to this tomb from a chamber next to his step pyramid. To read about the monuments of Userkaf and subsequent 5th Dynasty pharaohs, go to "In the Reign of the Sun Kings."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

The Treasurer's Tomb

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Aswan’s Great Necropolis

Aswan, Egypt

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Winter Light

Read Article
(Universities of Jaén and Málaga)

Features November/December 2022

Magical Mystery Door

An investigation of an Egyptian sacred portal reveals a history of renovation and deception

Read Article
(© The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton