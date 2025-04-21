Pink granite false door in tomb of Waserif Re, Saqqara, Egypt

CAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt Today reports that a team of archaeologists led by Zahi Hawass has unearthed a multichambered tomb belonging to Prince Waserif Re, son of the first 5th Dynasty pharaoh Userkaf (reigned ca. 2465–2458 b.c.), in the Saqqara necropolis. A 15-foot-tall pink granite false door in the burial is inscribed with Waserif Re's name and titles, including "heir prince," and a red granite table found in front of the door lists offerings made to the deceased. A second entrance along the tomb's eastern facade features a cartouche of the pharaoh Neferirkare (reigned ca. 2446–2438 b.c.). Researchers also uncovered statues of the 3rd Dynasty pharaoh Djoser (reigned ca. 2630–2611 b.c.), whose pyramid complex is also located in the cemetery, and his wife and 10 daughters. Inside another chamber they excavated a black granite statue dating to the 26th Dynasty (688–525 b.c.), which indicates that the tomb was likely reused nearly 2,000 years after Waserif Re's interment. At this time, Hawass explained, the Djoser sculptures were probably moved to this tomb from a chamber next to his step pyramid. To read about the monuments of Userkaf and subsequent 5th Dynasty pharaohs, go to "In the Reign of the Sun Kings."