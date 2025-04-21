JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Extensive Iron Age Necropolis Unearthed in France

News April 21, 2025

Short sword
© Flore Giraud, Inrap
SHARE:
Pair of copper-alloy bracelets with incised decoration
Pair of copper-alloy bracelets with incised decoration

CREUZIER-LE-NEUF, FRANCE—La Brújula Verde reports that a team of archaeologists from the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) discovered an extensive Celtic necropolis at the site of Creuzier-le-Neuf prior to the construction of a business park. The quadrangular enclosure, which is surrounded by a wide ditch, contains over 100 graves dating to the fourth or the third century b.c. The region was once located at the crossroads of territory inhabited by the Iron Age Arverni, Aedui, and Bituriges tribes. When the team began investigating the burials, they did not find any skeletal remains, which had dissolved due to the highly acidic soil conditions. However, more than half of the graves still contained metal objects that were interred with the deceased. The majority of these were bracelets, either single objects or in pairs, some of which contained elaborate Celtic decorative motifs. Archaeologists also recovered 18 fibulas that were used to fasten the garments of the buried individuals. The two most noteworthy burials contained swords that were still in their sheaths. X-rays revealed that one was particularly ornate and was decorated with spirals, circles, and crescent moons. For more on these tribes, go to "Gaul's University Town."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2015 January/February 2016

Tomb of a Highborn Celt

Lavau, France

Read Article
(Courtesy © Denis Gliksman, Inrap)

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities