VALENCIA, SPAIN—According to an ArtNews report, archaeologists from the Alebus Historical Heritage Company and the Municipal Archaeology Service have unearthed more than 4,000 fragments of murals that once adorned the walls of the Roman villa of Barberes Sud at the ancient site of Alonís (Allon), near the present-day Spanish town of Villajoyosa. Built during the time of the emperor Trajan (reigned A.D. 98–117), the sprawling villa had a number of lavish rooms arranged around a central porticoed garden, as well as servants' quarters and industrial spaces. Researchers have already reconstructed 22 of the 866 wall painting fragments from one of the villa's collapsed earthen walls. These murals appear to include plant and animal motifs such as garlands and birds. Excavators also uncovered fragments of painted moldings and curved stucco meant to imitate fluted columns. To read about more evidence of the Roman Empire in Spain, go to "Making an Entrance."
Second-Century A.D. Mural Fragments Found at Roman Villa in Spain
News April 22, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender Imbalance
Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Nightcap for the Ages
Juan Manuel Román/University of Cordoba
Artifacts March/April 2024
Mesolithic Baskets
(Courtesy Francisco Martínez-Sevilla)
Features March/April 2024
Freedom Fort
In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty
(Photo: Christopher LeClere)
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton
-