Second-Century A.D. Mural Fragments Found at Roman Villa in Spain

News April 22, 2025

Courtesy Vilamuseu
Mural fragments discovered at the Roman villa of Barberes Sud, Villajoyosa, Spain

VALENCIA, SPAIN—According to an ArtNews report, archaeologists from the Alebus Historical Heritage Company and the Municipal Archaeology Service have unearthed more than 4,000 fragments of murals that once adorned the walls of the Roman villa of Barberes Sud at the ancient site of Alonís (Allon), near the present-day Spanish town of Villajoyosa. Built during the time of the emperor Trajan (reigned A.D. 98–117), the sprawling villa had a number of lavish rooms arranged around a central porticoed garden, as well as servants' quarters and industrial spaces. Researchers have already reconstructed 22 of the 866 wall painting fragments from one of the villa's collapsed earthen walls. These murals appear to include plant and animal motifs such as garlands and birds. Excavators also uncovered fragments of painted moldings and curved stucco meant to imitate fluted columns. To read about more evidence of the Roman Empire in Spain, go to "Making an Entrance."

