QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO—The Miami Herald reports that members of the Cenotes Urbanos organization discovered a Maya pot in an alcove within Zumpango Cave, some 14 miles from Playa del Carmen. Archaeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have dated the nearly intact vessel to the Late Postclassic period (1200–1519) before the arrival of European colonists. The researchers were also able to make out a black painted geometric design on the pot's surface, which is covered in a calcified accretion. Cleaning and further analysis of the vessel will help them more precisely date it and ascertain its possible origin and function. To read about ritual objects found in a cave system near Chichen Itza, go to "Maya Subterranean World," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
Maya Pot Recovered from Mexican Cave
News April 25, 2025
Recommended Articles
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Royal Fruit
Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Maya Power Plants
Yaxnohcah, Mexico
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
A Game to Remember
Features January/February 2023
Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens
How women ascended the ranks in the highstakes world of Maya politics
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton