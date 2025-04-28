JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Well-Preserved 5,000-Year-Old Remains of Caral Noblewoman Unearthed in Peru

News April 28, 2025

Burial of a Caral woman, Áspero, Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:
Toucan beak inlaid with beads
Toucan beak inlaid with beads

ÁSPERO, PERU—La Brújula Verde reports that archaeologists from the Peruvian Ministry of Culture have uncovered an extraordinary burial of a high-ranking woman at the site of Áspero, a fishing town of the Caral civilization (3000–1800 b.c.). The exceptionally well-preserved remains, which include hair, skin, and nails, were found within a public building known as Huaca de los Ídolos. The body of the woman, who died between the ages of 20 and 35, was carefully wrapped in cotton fabrics, reed mats, and a panel adorned with macaw feathers. The macaw panel is particularly noteworthy because it represents one of the oldest examples of feather art in the Andes. Experts noted that this discovery attests to the high level of specialized techniques achieved by the Caral civilization, as well as its ability to obtain exotic materials through trade. The deceased woman’s high standing within the Caral community was further underscored by a rich assemblage of funerary offerings, including reed baskets, an engraved needle, an Amazonian snail shell, weaving tools, and the beak of a toucan inlaid with green and brown beads. To read about another rich burial from Áspero, go to "Peruvian Woman of Means," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2016.

Burial of a Caral woman, Áspero, Peru
Burial of a Caral woman, Áspero, Peru

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016

A Life Story

Read Article
(© Zona Arqueológica Caral)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Nazca Ghost Glyphs

Read Article
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Origins of Peruvian Religion

Read Article
Ucupe Cultural Landscape Archaeological Project

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

The Making of a Moche Queen

Pañamarca, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Lisa Trever

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton