STRATONICEA, TURKEY––An ornately carved 2,000-year-old sarcophagus was uncovered at the ancient site of Stratonicea, located in Turkey’s western province of Mǔgla, according to a report by Hürriyet Daily News. Known as the “City of Gladiators,” the settlement was said to have been founded by the Seleucid king Antiochus Soter (reigned 281–261 b.c.), but was inhabited throughout the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods. Archaeologists have been working at the site since 1977 and the most recent excavation campaign was focused on an area of the agora, where the stone coffin was found. However, the researchers believe it was moved to this location from a nearby necropolis. The artwork features carved plant and floral designs, including garlands, vine and olive leaves, grapes, pomegranates, and poppies. Ram heads were found on the corners of the sarcophagus, while Eros and bull heads adorned the central sections. “This sarcophagus is one of the best examples among garland-decorated pieces, both in terms of the variety of figures and the clarity with which we can date it,” said lead archaeologist Bilal Söğüt. “It is possible to see all the wealth, grandeur and splendor of 2,000 years ago reflected here.” For more on gladiators in Stratonicea, go to "Let the Games Begin."