MEZMAISKAYA CAVE, RUSSIA—A new study revealed that a Neanderthal artifact found in 2003 in the Mezmaiskaya Cave in the Caucasus Mountains is the oldest bone spear tip ever found in Europe, La Brújula Verde reports. The 3.5-inch object was made between 80,000 and 70,000 years ago and was likely fashioned out of a bison bone. Advanced microscopy, computed tomography, and spectroscopy determined that it was shaped with stone tools and fixed to a wooden stick using a natural adhesive. Until recently, it was thought that Neanderthals only used stone tools and that bone points were exclusively a modern human invention. However, the new research indicates that Neanderthals were already experimenting with organic materials for weapons prior to the arrival of Homo sapiens in Europe. Microscopic analysis also revealed the projectile had tiny cracks caused by a violent impact such as striking prey. The tip was found alongside the bones of bison, goats, and deer, as well as stone tools and the remnants of campfires. Experts believe the Mezmaiskaya Cave where the object was found was used by Neanderthals as a place to process hunted animals and make tools and other objects. To read about the oldest stone-tipped spears, go to "The First Spears."
Neanderthals Made the Oldest Bone Spear Tip Found in Europe
News April 30, 2025
