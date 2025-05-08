JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Southwest Britain Supplied Tin That Gave Rise to the Mediterranean Bronze Age

News May 8, 2025

St. Michael's Mount, Cornwall, England
@ Alan WIlliams, Project Ancient Tin
SHARE:
Sampled tin artifacts
Sampled tin artifacts

CORNWALL, ENGLAND—The emergence of bronze and the onset of the Mediterranean Bronze Age is one of the most pivotal events in history, as it coincided with the rise of new advanced civilizations. Yet to make bronze, which is an amalgam of both tin and copper, one needed tin, which was not readily available in the region. Experts have long argued about who exactly supplied all the tin. According to a statement released by Durham University, it was the remote tin mines of southwest Britain that were instrumental in satisfying the Mediterranean demand for bronze 3,300 years ago. New research led by Durham University archaeologists Alan Williams and Benjamin Roberts employed chemical and isotope analysis of tin ores and artifacts from shipwrecks found off the coasts of Britain, France, and Israel to determine that the precious metal was traded from sources in Cornwall and Devon to locales as far as 2,500 miles away. The study also seems to directly confirm the accounts of the Greek explorer Pytheas, who traveled to Britain around 320 b.c. and described a thriving tin trading center in the southwest of the island known as Iktis. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read more about the possible location of Iktis, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: Which Island Is It Anyway?"


 

Recommended Articles

Letter from Woodhenge January/February 2021

Stonehenge's Continental Cousin

A 4,000-year-old ringed sanctuary reveals a German village’s surprising connections with Britain

Read Article
(Photo Matthias Zirn)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ancient British Massacre

Read Article
Schulting et al. Antiquity (2024)

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Bronze Age Paleontologists

Read Article
Tauav/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority