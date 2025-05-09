LEUVEN, BELGIUM—Belga News Agency reports that modern construction work beneath the Brusselsestraat in Leuven unearthed a rare and remarkably well-preserved Roman wooden water pipe, which the city council has described as a “unique and exceptional find.” The conduit was located about 13 feet beneath the level of the modern city street. Extending between 65 and 100 feet long, the pipeline was constructed from hollow tree trunks measuring around six feet each. While similar features have been found in other Belgian cities such as Tienen and Tongeren, they have typically been very badly decayed. Archaeologists believe that the pipe was installed sometime between the first and the third century a.d., although forthcoming tree ring analysis will determine its exact date. The find suggests that the site was once a prosperous Roman settlement, as sophisticated engineering and infrastructure of this kind was commonly reserved for higher-status towns. To read about the correspondence of a Roman officer whose infantry unit came from what is now Belgium, go to "Commander's Orders."
Roman Wooden Water Pipe Found Beneath Belgian City Street
News May 9, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Moving Day
Courtesy LNER/Archaeological Service, City of Antwerp
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020
If These Walls Could Talk
(Ruben Willaert bvba)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016
The Blood of the King
(Courtesy M.H.D. Larmuseau, KU Leuven)
Off the Grid May/June 2025
Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida
Ben O’Donnell
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority