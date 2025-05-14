JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ornate Saxon Pendant Provides New Information About Early Medieval Yorkshire

News May 14, 2025

Gilded cross pectoral
Leeds City Council
SHARE:

LEEDS, ENGLAND—An ornate pendant recently unearthed by a metal detectorist near Leeds is another new find in a recent string of discoveries that has provided archaeologists with deeper insight into life in early medieval Yorkshire, according to a statement released by Leeds City Council. The pendant, which is shaped like a cross, is made from solid silver covered with a thin layer of gold leaf. The central stone is now missing but the arms of the cross are still decorated with intricate interlacing Saxon patterns on both sides. Experts believe it dates to the eighth century a.d., when Leeds was part of the Saxon kingdom of Northumbria. The cross likely would have been worn around the neck of a church leader or important official. Its discovery comes on the heels of a late Roman and early Saxon cemetery that was also uncovered two years ago and the identification of another small Saxon hoard that contained several exquisite pieces of jewelry. “All of these finds are part of a puzzle which together show that Leeds was home to high status, important individuals during the Saxon period, and this beautiful cross is the latest glimpse into the past,” said Kat Baxter, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of archaeology. To read about a seventh-century a.d. cross-shaped ornament unearthed in Cambridgeshire, go to "Anglo-Saxon Pectoral."

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Royal Fruit

Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize

Read Article
HIP/Art Resource, NY

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Ancient Comfort Food

Drumanagh, Ireland

Read Article
Courtesy Fingal County Council

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

A Passion for Fruit

Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

Read Article
© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Lay of the Land

    Read Article
    Courtesy Médard Thiry