DÜZCE, TURKEY—Hürriyet Daily News reports that after six years, archaeologists have completed excavation of the theater in the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium, known as the “Ephesus of the western Black Sea.” Located in ancient Bithynia near modern-day Düzce, the settlement was an important trade hub along the road from Nicomedia to Amastris. Its large theater dates back to the third century b.c. and eventually held a capacity of 10,000 people. Over the past several seasons, the excavation team has uncovered several extraordinary works of art, including the head of a Medusa statue, a sculpture of Alexander the Great, and the bust of a man named M. Iunius Proklos, a Roman philanthropist who likely funded part of the theater’s construction. “The sculptures and the sculpture heads are very high quality that shows that very important artists and architects of the period worked here,” said art historian Raşit Aydin. “They are works that require detailed and long-term effort, works that demand fine craftsmanship.” The team even uncovered several small clay theater tickets, which have provided a glimpse into the logistics of ancient theater attendance. Excavations are now planned for other parts of the city, where archaeologists expect to find a gymnasium, bath complex, and temples. To read about a Roman amphitheater uncovered in western Turkey's ancient city of Mastaura, go to "In the Anatolian Arena."