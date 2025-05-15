JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Relief Sculpture of Famous Assyrian King Discovered in Nineveh

News May 15, 2025

3D model of relief depicting King Ashurbanipal
© Michael Rummel
SHARE:
In situ relief fragment carved with the image of King Ashurbanipal, Nineveh, Iraq
Relief fragment carved with the image of Ashurbanipal, Nineveh, Iraq

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY—According to a statement released by the University of Heidelberg, German archaeologists made a spectacular new find in the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh. Located near the modern Iraqi city of Mosul, Nineveh was one of the most important sites in northern Mesopotamia and became capital of the Assyrian Empire under King Sennacherib in the late eighth century b.c. While excavating a room in the North Palace belonging to Sennacherib’s grandson, Ashurbanipal (reigned 668–631 b.c.), the team unearthed pieces of a monumental stone relief weighing 12 tons and measuring 18 feet long and 10 feet high. The carved block depicts Ashurbanipal flanked by two principal Assyrian deities, Ashur and Ishtar, the city's patron goddess. “Among the many relief images of Assyrian palaces we know of, there are no depictions of major deities,” said archaeologist Aaron Schmitt. The relief would have once been highly visible as it was inserted into a wall niche near the entrance to the throne room, the most important part of the palace. Although British archaeologists originally excavated the area in the nineteenth century and recovered some large-scale reliefs that are now housed in the British Museum, they failed to locate the newly-discovered sculpture fragments because they had been tossed into a pit and covered with debris in the second or third century b.c. For more on recent excavations at Nineveh, go to "The Assyrian Renaissance."

3D model of the relief depicting (left to right) the god Ashur, King Ashurbanipal, and the goddess Ishtar
3D model of the relief depicting (left to right) the god Ashur, King Ashurbanipal, and the goddess Ishtar

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2024

The Assyrian Renaissance

Archaeologists return to Nineveh in northern Iraq, one of the ancient world’s grandest imperial capitals

Read Article
(Land of Nineveh Archaeological Project)

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Modeling Assyrian DNA

Nimrud, Iraq

Read Article
Assyrian brick
National Museum of Denmark (museum number 13854)/Photo: Arnold Mikkelsen and Jens Lauridsen

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2020

A Rare Egg

Read Article
(agefotostock/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2020

Ancient Academia

Read Article
(© The Trustees of the British Museum)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority