Britain's Largest Iron Age Gold Coin Hoard Revealed

News May 16, 2025

Coins in the Great Baddow Hoard
Fountains Media/Museum of Chelmsford
Great Baddow Hoard
Great Baddow Hoard

CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND—British authorities recently revealed a one-of-a-kind Iron Age coin hoard, according to a statement released by Chelmsford City Life. Known as the Great Baddow Hoard, it was discovered by metal detectorists in Great Baddow, Essex, in 2020, and is soon set to go on display for the first time at the Museum of Chelmsford. The treasure contains 933 gold coins dating to between 60 and 20 b.c., making it the largest Iron Age gold coin hoard ever found in Britain. The coins date to a time when British tribes were striking their own currency using regional dies instead of importing Celtic coins. It was also a time of upheaval on the island due to Julius Caesar’s second invasion of Britain in 54 b.c. The cache of coins suggests there was an ongoing conflict between the neighboring Trinovantes and Catuvellauni tribes. Archaeologists believe that the collection of coins may have actually been intended as a tribute payment to Caesar. “Not a lot is known about Chelmsford’s Iron Age history and the Great Baddow Hoard helps us fill some of the gaps in the archaeological record of this period,” said Chelmsford City councillor Jennie Lardge. To read about a cache of late Iron Age and Roman coins unearthed in Derbyshire, go to "The Dovedale Hoard."

