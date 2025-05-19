Pit containing pig mandibles, maxillae, and teeth, Legio, Israel

TEL MEGIDDO, ISRAEL—According to the Greek Reporter, mysterious pig remains buried at the site of Legio near Tel Megiddo are evidence of funerary rituals performed by Roman soldiers. Legio was the base of operations for more than 5,000 Roman soldiers for a period of nearly 180 years, from approximately a.d. 117 to 300. During recent excavations at the site, archaeologists discovered a shallow pit containing the partial remains of 13 pigs. Only the jawbones and teeth remained, however, and there was no evidence that whole carcasses had ever been buried there. The researchers also found no signs that these were food waste but instead believe that they had been carefully deposited during ceremonies known as silicernium and cena novendialis. According to the researchers, pigs held significant value for Roman soldiers, as they not only served as a major food source but also symbolized strength and masculinity. After Roman soldiers cremated their fallen brethren, they honored the dead by holding ceremonial feasts near the graves and then purifying the space with ritual pig sacrifices. Although some Roman authors mention these funerary customs, very little archaeological evidence of them has ever been found. Read the original sscholarly article about this research in 'Atiqot. To read about research into ancient people's changing attitudes toward rearing and eating pigs, go to "Letter from the Levant: On the Origin of the Pork Taboo."