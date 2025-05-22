JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Tomb Discovered High in Mountains of Peru

News May 22, 2025

Tomb with human skeletal remains, Kuelap, Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:
Slate pendant incised with geometric designs, shown in situ in Kuelap, Peru
Slate pendant incised with geometric designs, Kuélap, Peru

KUÉLAP, PERU—Colombia One reports that archaeologists made new discoveries at the site of Kuélap, high in the mountains of the country’s Amazonas region. Known for its massive stone walls, the settlement was founded 10,000 feet above sealevel in the sixth century a.d. by the mysterious Chachapoya civilization, sometimes referred to as the “Warriors of the Clouds.” In a newly investigated part of the site known as Research Area No. 1, a team from the Kuélap Archaeological Research Program explored six circular stone features arranged around a central courtyard. One of these contained an aboveground tomb known as a chulpa that is commonly found in the Andean highlands. The structure still held human remains and several finely crafted funerary objects, including a polished stone ax and a slate pendant etched with geometric patterns. Other artifacts included stone fragments and small traces of metal, which may have been used during farewell rituals before the site was abandoned around 1570, following the arrival of Spanish conquistadors. The discovery suggests that the burials were not random, but were organized with specific cultural traditions attached to them. The new findings could offer additional clues about how Chachapoya families and communities were organized. For more on the Chachapoyas, go to "Around the World: Peru."
 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

Dignity of the Dead

Read Article
(Jacob L. Bongers; Photo: C. O’Shea)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2018

All Bundled Up

Read Article
(Courtesy Peter Eeckhout)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2018

A Mark of Distinction

Read Article
(Matthew Velasco/Current Anthropology 2018)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Nazca Ghost Glyphs

Read Article
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority