Baby Rattles Were Mass-Produced in Bronze Age Syria

News May 27, 2025

Baby rattle fragments
John Fhær Engedal Nissen, The National Museum of Denmark
Baby rattle fragments

HAMA, SYRIA—Bronze Age potters working in the city of Hama in current-day Syria appear to have sold more than just cups, bowels, and dishes 4,500 years ago—they apparently also sold children’s toys. Past excavations at the site have uncovered 19 small clay artifacts that contained bits of clay or small pebbles that produce a sound when shaken. Originally, they were thought to have been musical instruments. However, according to a statement released by the National Museum of Denmark, these objects have now been reinterpreted as baby rattles. Researchers determined that the sound that the artifacts produced was much too low to make them effective as instruments. Moreover, the items had handles that were very small and not suitable for adults. They do fit precisely into a small child’s hand. Analysis of the clay from which the rattles were formed proved to have the exact same composition as professionally made ceramics at the site, leading the researchers to believe that these toys were mass-produced and sold at markets alongside all other types of pottery. “Perhaps parents needed to distract their children now and then so that they could have a bit of peace and quiet to themselves,” said researcher Mette Marie Hald. “Today, we use screens, back then it was rattles.” To read about children's toys from ancient Mesoamerica, go to "Artifact: Maya Ceramic Whistles."

