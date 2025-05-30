JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Unique Silla Kingdom Crown Was Decorated With Insect Wings

News May 30, 2025

Korea Heritage Service
SHARE:
Crown decorated with jewel beetle wings, Gyeongju, South Korea

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA––Five years ago South Korean archaeologists unearthed an elaborate 1,400-year-old grave at the site of Gyeongju, which once served as the capital of the ancient kingdom of Silla (c. a.d. 57-535). The tomb, dubbed 120-2, belonged to a high-status individual who had been buried while dressed in a wealth of ornamental attire including gold earrings, a silver belt, silver and beaded bracelets, and bronze shoes. The deceased was also wearing a gilt-bronze crown which, The Miami Herald reports, archaeologists have only recently realized was the most splendid object of them all, a one-of-a-kind item. Closer inspection revealed that the crown had been decorated with a series of heart-shaped indentations that had been delicately inlaid with the colorful wings of the jewel beetle, some of which remained in situ after almost a millennium and a half. In some ancient southeast Asian cultures, the iridescent insects were treated as natural gems and were much sought after for their vivid green, blue, or yellowish hues. Other Silla artifacts decorated with beetle wings have been previously found, such as horse harnesses and belts, but this is the first time they have ever been identified in an elaborate headpiece like a crown. To read more about ancient ornaments fashioned from insects, go to "The Beauty of Bugs."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2020

Deerly Departed

Read Article
(Courtesy South Gyeongsang Regional Government)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2015

A Soul of a City

Read Article
(Korea News1)

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

A Passion for Fruit

Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

Read Article
© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Lay of the Land

    Read Article
    Courtesy Médard Thiry