JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Enslaved Africans Built Ancient Agricultural System in Southern Iraq

News June 5, 2025

Aerial view of Zanj irrigation system, Basra, Iraq
Durham University
SHARE:
Aerial view of Zanj irrigation system, Basra, Iraq
Aerial view of Zanj irrigation system, Basra, Iraq

BASRA, IRAQ—The Shatt al-Arab floodplain outside of Basra is marked with thousands of manmade earthen ridges and canals. Archaeologists have long suspected that these may have been part of an ancient agricultural system, but they did not know when or by whom it was built. New research has demonstrated that not only is this theory true, but that the massive infrastructure was dug by a huge labor force of enslaved Africans. The Associated Press reports that researchers identified more than 7,000 features spread across 300 square miles that formed an extensive farming network. Using radiocarbon dating and a technique called optically stimulated luminescence on finds from the sites, they were able to date the system's creation to the ninth century a.d. This was a time when the Abbasid Caliphate was exploiting enslaved Africans known as the “Zanj,” traditionally thought to have been taken from the East African Swahili Coast. It is now thought that harsh conditions involved with creating this agricultural system may have directly provoked the famous a.d. 869 Zanj Rebellion, in which enslaved Black Africans revolted against the Abbasid state. The dating evidence indicates that the network was maintained until the mid-thirteenth century, suggesting that the use of slave labor likely continued for several centuries after the unsuccessful uprising. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read more about the Abbasid Dynasty's rise to power, go to "Expanding the Story."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2019

Home on the Plains

Read Article
(Courtesy José Capriles)

Letter From the Philippines May/June 2018

One Grain at a Time

Archaeologists uncover evidence suggesting rice terraces helped the Ifugao resist Spanish colonization

Read Article
(Jon Arnold Images Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

A Passion for Fruit

Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

Read Article
© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Lay of the Land

    Read Article
    Courtesy Médard Thiry