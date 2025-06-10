MAARAT AL-NUMAN, SYRIA—Construction workers clearing rubble from destroyed houses in Maarat al-Numan revealed the entrance to a mysterious subterranean tunnel. AP News reports that archaeologists from the Idlib Directorate of Antiquities were called to the area to investigate and discovered a hidden 1,500-year-old burial complex. The site contained two chambers, each featuring six rock-cut tombs. A cross was carved into the top of one of the columns that separated the graves. “Based on the presence of the cross and the pottery and glass pieces that were found, this tomb dates back to the Byzantine era,” said Hassan al-Ismail, director of antiquities in Idlib. The region of Idlib in northwest Syria, which was strategically located on the route between Damascus and Aleppo, is known for its plethora of archaeological monuments, especially its co-called Dead Cities, a cluster of Byzantine-era settlements that were abandoned around the eighth century. To read about a rare burial of a nun uncovered in a Byzantine monastery north of Jerusalem, go to "Bound for Heaven."
Hidden Byzantine Tombs Found Beneath Houses in Syria
News June 10, 2025
MAARAT AL-NUMAN, SYRIA—Construction workers clearing rubble from destroyed houses in Maarat al-Numan revealed the entrance to a mysterious subterranean tunnel. AP News reports that archaeologists from the Idlib Directorate of Antiquities were called to the area to investigate and discovered a hidden 1,500-year-old burial complex. The site contained two chambers, each featuring six rock-cut tombs. A cross was carved into the top of one of the columns that separated the graves. “Based on the presence of the cross and the pottery and glass pieces that were found, this tomb dates back to the Byzantine era,” said Hassan al-Ismail, director of antiquities in Idlib. The region of Idlib in northwest Syria, which was strategically located on the route between Damascus and Aleppo, is known for its plethora of archaeological monuments, especially its co-called Dead Cities, a cluster of Byzantine-era settlements that were abandoned around the eighth century. To read about a rare burial of a nun uncovered in a Byzantine monastery north of Jerusalem, go to "Bound for Heaven."
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Aswan’s Great Necropolis
Aswan, Egypt
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023
Winter Light
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
Tomb of the Craftworkers
Huarmey, Peru
Features November/December 2022
Magical Mystery Door
An investigation of an Egyptian sacred portal reveals a history of renovation and deception
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY