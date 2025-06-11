GORDION, TURKEY—The site of Gordion, the capital of the Phrygian kingdom that flourished in west-central Anatolia between the twelfth and the seventh century b.c., is most notably associated with the legendary King Midas, he of the “golden touch.” The ancient city is surrounded by as many as 85 burial mounds, the largest of which is thought to have once housed the remains of the king’s father and the site’s namesake, King Gordias. However, according to a report in Türkiye Today, archaeologists excavating another nearby mound believe they have uncovered the 1,200-year-old tomb of someone else belonging to that famous dynasty. The team excavaated a wooden chamber that contained dozens of bronze and iron vessels, including jugs, incense burners, and cauldrons, some of which still hung from nails in the chamber’s walls. According to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the assemblage is the most substantial collection of artifacts discovered at the site in decades. “Based on these finds, we estimate that the individual buried here may have belonged to the royal family associated with Gordias and Midas,” he said. To read about an eighth-century b.c. stela inscription that celebrates a Hittite king's conquest of the the Phrygian kingdom, go to "Luwian Royal Inscription," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.
Tomb of Famous Royal Dynasty Discovered in Turkey
News June 11, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features January 1, 2011
The Tomb of Hecatomnus - Milas, Turkey
Turkish authorities have arrested looters who are suspected of tunneling their way into one of antiquity's most intriguing tombs. The looters reached the underground chamber, which lies below a temple to Zeus near the town of Milas, by digging in from a nearby house and an adjacent barn.
Features November/December 2024
Let the Games Begin
How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Neolithic Piercings
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
The Storm God’s City
Konya Plain, Turkey
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY