MONTFOORT, THE NETHERLANDS—Workers recovered a remarkable medieval sword during dredging of the Korte Linschoten River near Montfoort. According to a La Brújula Verde report, the three-foot-long double-edged blade dates to between a.d. 1050 and 1150. This was a time when the bishop of Utrecht held power in the region, but the counts of Holland and Flanders were growing increasingly more influential. Besides its exceptionally well-preserved condition, the weapon is noteworthy because of a pair of intricate designs etched into its surface. One side features a “sun wheel,” a circular design divided by a cross that was a sacred symbol in medieval Europe and commonly used in the consecration of churches. The other side is decorated with a geometric pattern consisting of five interlaced squares with a circle. Scholars refer to this emblem as the “endless knot,” a design that was popular in Viking and Germanic cultures and signified unbreakable strength, friendship, and loyalty. Experts who examined the blade did not notice any indications that the sword had been covered by a scabbard at any time. They suggest that the weapon was deliberately thrown into the river as an offering or as a part of some ritual. For more on the archaeology of medieval Holland, go to "Letter from Leiden: Of Cesspits and Sewers."
Remarkable Medieval Sword Pulled from Dutch River
News June 17, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
A Sword for the Ages
Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020
Ceremonial and Magic Weapons
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
Tomb of the Silver Dragons
Arkhangai, Mongolia
Features September/October 2019
World of the Griffin Warrior
A single grave and its extraordinary contents are changing the way archaeologists view two great ancient Greek cultures
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY