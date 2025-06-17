JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Remarkable Medieval Sword Pulled from Dutch River

News June 17, 2025

Linschoten sword
Landgoed Linschoten
SHARE:
Detail of the sword's blade with showing endless knot symbol
"Endless knot" symbol on the sword's blade

MONTFOORT, THE NETHERLANDS—Workers recovered a remarkable medieval sword during dredging of the Korte Linschoten River near Montfoort. According to a La Brújula Verde report, the three-foot-long double-edged blade dates to between a.d. 1050 and 1150. This was a time when the bishop of Utrecht held power in the region, but the counts of Holland and Flanders were growing increasingly more influential. Besides its exceptionally well-preserved condition, the weapon is noteworthy because of a pair of intricate designs etched into its surface. One side features a “sun wheel,” a circular design divided by a cross that was a sacred symbol in medieval Europe and commonly used in the consecration of churches. The other side is decorated with a geometric pattern consisting of five interlaced squares with a circle. Scholars refer to this emblem as the “endless knot,” a design that was popular in Viking and Germanic cultures and signified unbreakable strength, friendship, and loyalty. Experts who examined the blade did not notice any indications that the sword had been covered by a scabbard at any time. They suggest that the weapon was deliberately thrown into the river as an offering or as a part of some ritual. For more on the archaeology of medieval Holland, go to "Letter from Leiden: Of Cesspits and Sewers."

Linschoten sword
Linschoten sword

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

A Sword for the Ages

Read Article
(Archäologie-Büro Dr. Woidich/Sergiu Tifui)

Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020

Ceremonial and Magic Weapons

Read Article
(Werner Forman/Art Resource, NY)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

Tomb of the Silver Dragons

Arkhangai, Mongolia

Read Article
(Ren Xiao)

Features September/October 2019

World of the Griffin Warrior

A single grave and its extraordinary contents are changing the way archaeologists view two great ancient Greek cultures

Read Article
(griffinwarrior.org, Jeff Vanderpool/ Courtesy of the Department of Classics, University of Cincinnati)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY