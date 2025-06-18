JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

X-Rays Reveal Intricate Designs on 1,100-Year-Old Japanese Spear

News June 18, 2025

Gold spear sheath
Preservation and Utilization Council of “Sacred Island of Okinoshima and Associated Sites in the Munakata Region”
SHARE:
3D image of the spear generated by CT scan
3D image of the spear generated by CT scan

OKINOSHIMA ISLAND, JAPAN—Around 80,000 artifacts have been excavated from Japan’s Okinoshima Island, so it has taken experts some time to study all of them in great detail. The sacred island in the Genkai Sea served as the site for hallowed rituals during the Yamato polity, Japan’s early imperial state, from the fourth through ninth century a.d. The Asahi Shimbun reports that a new project is currently underway to analyze 4,200 metal objects recovered on the island using cutting-edge methods. A gilt bronze spear sheath that was found decades ago was recently scanned with high-resolution X-ray CT and X-ray fluorescence technology. Not only did the images show that the end of the iron spear was still lodged within the sheath, but its surface was covered with intricate decorative patterns. Some researchers believe the motif is a Japanese arabesque design featuring a combination of hexagonal patterns surrounding a phoenix figure, while others say the design consists of floral or feather patterns. It is universally agreed, however, that it is a one-of-a-kind relic. “The discoveries on this object are unprecedented and there is no other example,” said Tadashi Nishitani, professor emeritus at Kyushu University. “This really shows the greatness of national rituals on Okinoshima island.” Given that the exquisite decorative patterns cover the entire surface, the spear was likely presented as an offering to the gods and was not an item for everyday use. To read about excavations of a medieval Japanese stronghold, go to "Lost City of the Samurai."

Recommended Articles

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Weapons of Choice

Read Article
(Loren Davis/Oregon State University)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Japan's Genetic History

Read Article
(Shigeki Nakagome, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin)

Ancient Tax Time May/June 2021

Rice Farmer Rebellions

Japan

Read Article
(Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

A Passion for Fruit

Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

Read Article
© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority