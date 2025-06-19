LISBJERG, DENMARK—France 24 reports that archaeologists from the Moesgaard Museum in Aarhus uncovered a tenth-century Viking cemetery at a construction site in Lisbjerg. The site contained as many as 30 graves, likely belonging to a noble family who lived on a nearby farm that was first discovered in the 1980s. Many of the burials still held objects such as coins, ceramics, and beads that attest to the family’s high status. However, the most unusual find came from the grave of an elite woman who was buried with a rare wooden box. The exquisitely crafted, 12.5-inch square object contained a fine locking mechanism, silver-plated bracket, and ornate rivets. “It's very rare, there's only three of them we know of,” said museum archaeologist Mads Ravn. Inside the box, archaeologists found personal items and decorative ornaments, including pearls, a ribbon with gold thread, and a pair of scissors. The researchers believe the cemetery dates to the time of the famous Viking king Harald Bluetooth. The family associated with the site may have served as his earls or stewards, holding power in the region in his name. To read about commemorations of Harald Bluetooth's mother on runestones in the royal seat of Jelling, go to "Denmark's Founding Mother."
Cemetery of Viking Noble Family Unearthed in Denmark
News June 19, 2025
LISBJERG, DENMARK—France 24 reports that archaeologists from the Moesgaard Museum in Aarhus uncovered a tenth-century Viking cemetery at a construction site in Lisbjerg. The site contained as many as 30 graves, likely belonging to a noble family who lived on a nearby farm that was first discovered in the 1980s. Many of the burials still held objects such as coins, ceramics, and beads that attest to the family’s high status. However, the most unusual find came from the grave of an elite woman who was buried with a rare wooden box. The exquisitely crafted, 12.5-inch square object contained a fine locking mechanism, silver-plated bracket, and ornate rivets. “It's very rare, there's only three of them we know of,” said museum archaeologist Mads Ravn. Inside the box, archaeologists found personal items and decorative ornaments, including pearls, a ribbon with gold thread, and a pair of scissors. The researchers believe the cemetery dates to the time of the famous Viking king Harald Bluetooth. The family associated with the site may have served as his earls or stewards, holding power in the region in his name. To read about commemorations of Harald Bluetooth's mother on runestones in the royal seat of Jelling, go to "Denmark's Founding Mother."
