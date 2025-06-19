JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Cemetery of Viking Noble Family Unearthed in Denmark

News June 19, 2025

Aerial photo showing excavation of a Viking Age cemetery, Lisbjerg, Denmark
Moesgaard Museum
SHARE:
X-ray (left) and reconstruction (right) of box
X-ray (left) and reconstruction (right) of wooden box

LISBJERG, DENMARK—France 24 reports that archaeologists from the Moesgaard Museum in Aarhus uncovered a tenth-century Viking cemetery at a construction site in Lisbjerg. The site contained as many as 30 graves, likely belonging to a noble family who lived on a nearby farm that was first discovered in the 1980s. Many of the burials still held objects such as coins, ceramics, and beads that attest to the family’s high status. However, the most unusual find came from the grave of an elite woman who was buried with a rare wooden box. The exquisitely crafted, 12.5-inch square object contained a fine locking mechanism, silver-plated bracket, and ornate rivets. “It's very rare, there's only three of them we know of,” said museum archaeologist Mads Ravn. Inside the box, archaeologists found personal items and decorative ornaments, including pearls, a ribbon with gold thread, and a pair of scissors. The researchers believe the cemetery dates to the time of the famous Viking king Harald Bluetooth. The family associated with the site may have served as his earls or stewards, holding power in the region in his name. To read about commemorations of Harald Bluetooth's mother on runestones in the royal seat of Jelling, go to "Denmark's Founding Mother."
 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2019

Foreign Funeral Rites

Read Article
(Courtesy Andrew Peachey/ArchSol)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Another Form of Slavery

Read Article
(Courtesy Fort Bend Independent School District)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Nomadic Necropolis

Read Article
(Courtesy Katherine Grillo )

The Archaeology of Gardens March/April 2018

Scientific Gardens

The Woodlands, Philadelphia

Read Article
(Franklinia alatamaha / Natural History Museum, London, UK / Bridgeman Images)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY