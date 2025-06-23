JOIN TODAY
Newly Discovered Mosaics Reflect Early Christian History of Olympos

News June 23, 2025

OLYMPOS, TURKEY—Türkiye Today reports that excavations at the site of Olympos in the current-day region of Antalya revealed new evidence that attests to the site’s early Christian history. Inside a building known as Church No. 1, the team uncovered mosaic floors featuring geometric patterns, floral motifs, and Greek inscriptions, some of which bear the names of individuals who are believed to be among the church’s early benefactors. “These finds confirm Olympos as one of the richest ancient cities in the Lycia region in terms of mosaic flooring,” said excavation director Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın. Another inscription near the structure’s entrance reads, “Only those on the righteous path may enter here.” Researchers said the artwork, which dates to the fifth century a.d., not only reflects on early Christian teachings but was intended as a direct message to let people know they were about to enter sacred space. Olympos was founded in the Hellenistic period, but was inhabited through the Roman and Byzantine eras. The site has been the focus of nearly continuous investigation for the past four years. Other important discoveries include a bishop’s palace, monumental tombs, a Roman bridge, and Byzantine houses. To read about mosaics with donor inscriptions that were uncovered in a Byzantine church in Israel, go to "Gods of the Galilee."

