JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Evidence of Roman Attack Identified in Southern Italian Town

News June 24, 2025

Section of city walls uncovered during excavations, Ugento, Italy
© CNR ISPC - SABAP LE
SHARE:
Iron dart point
Iron dart point

UGENTO, ITALY—Italian archaeologists working in the city of Ugento uncovered sections of an extensive ancient defensive network intended to protect the city and its inhabitants from an advancing Roman army, The Kansas City Star reports. The wall was originally built in the fourth century b.c. but was significantly enhanced a century later, when its thickness grew to 20 feet wide. Near one of the corner bastions, the team encountered a destruction layer that contained 450 lead sling bullets and nine iron bolts fired from Roman scorpio machines, weapons that resembled large stationary crossbows. Researchers believe these are evidence of a Roman attack that occurred at the end of the third century b.c. The local Messapii tribe had sided with Hannibal and Rome’s nemesis Carthage during the Second Punic War, which caused Rome to retaliate and attack the settlement in 209 b.c. The walls proved no match for the Roman army, which was able to breach them and successfully take the city. During the following two centuries, the fortifications were gradually dismantled and the large stone blocks were reused in new buildings. To read about scorpio bolts and other munitions launched against the city of Pompeii around 89 b.c., go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Siege Weapons."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Gallic Steeds

Read Article
François Goulin, Inrap

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

Off the Grid July/August 2025

Vichama, Peru

Read Article
Lisa Trever

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Bound for Heaven

Read Article
Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY