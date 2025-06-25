JOIN TODAY
Bronze Age Burial Ground Found Beneath Welsh Park

News June 25, 2025

Aerial view of excavations at Trelai Park, Cardiff, Wales
Vivian Thomas
CARDIFF, WALES—Over the past several years, excavations beneath Cardiff’s Trelai Park, a popular spot for sports and recreation, have unveiled thousands of years of local history. The site is close to the Iron Age Caerau hillfort as well as an extensive Roman-era villa. Last year, archaeological work in the park uncovered traces of a Bronze Age roundhouse dating back to 1500 b.c., believed to be the oldest recorded dwelling in Cardiff. BBC News reports that archaeologists from Caerau and Ely Rediscovering Heritage Project (CAER) recently discovered another Bronze Age structure, a timber circle, and burial ground containing pits with cremated human remains. The team said that the fact that the cemetery was found in such close proximity to the roundhouse suggests that the deceased may have been cherished family members. The recent work has demonstrated that the archaeological site is much more substantial than originally thought, and is providing a window into the lives of the city’s very earliest settlers who lived there 3,000 years ago. “It's not difficult to argue that Trelai could be one of the most important parks for heritage in south Wales,” said CAER co-director David Wyatt. For more on prehistoric Wales, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."

Aerial photo of Bronze Age pits uncovered at Trelai Park, Cardiff, Wales
Bronze Age pits uncovered at Trelai Park, Cardiff, Wales


 

