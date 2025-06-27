HRADISKO HILL, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague International reports that part of an 1,800-year-old coin purse belonging to a Roman soldier was unearthed at a former military camp on Hradisko Hill in South Moravia. Archaeologists believe that a small hollow curved piece of bronze found at the site, though fragmentary, was part of a small circular container that soldiers commonly wore around their forearms to safeguard their money. Its design indicates that it would have been worn on the left arm, which would have kept the right arm unencumbered and free for battle. Although no coins were found inside, researchers estimate that it had the capacity to hold around 50 silver denarii, a significant amount of money almost equaling the annual salary of an ordinary soldier. This suggests that the object may have belonged to a junior officer who was also responsible for covering various military expenses while the army was on the march. Rome's Tenth legion was stationed at the site from a.d. 172 to 180 during the reign of Marcus Aurelius, when the emperor aimed to turn the region into the proposed new province of Marcomannia. To read about another common accessory carried by Roman soldiers , go to "Artifact: Roman Canteen."
Rare Fragment of Roman Soldier's Coin Purse Unearthed
News June 27, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
A Stranger in a Strange Land
Cambridgeshire, England
PA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo
Features March/April 2022
A Monumental Imperial Biography
How Constantine’s architects pieced together the past to create a new vision in the heart of Rome
(Noppasin Wongchum/ Alamy Stock Photo)
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic Figurine
Courtesy Ken Seligson
Off the Grid July/August 2025
Vichama, Peru
Lisa Trever
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY