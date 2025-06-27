JOIN TODAY
Rare Fragment of Roman Soldier's Coin Purse Unearthed

News June 27, 2025

Fragment of Roman bronze coin purse
Czech Academy of Sciences
HRADISKO HILL, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague International reports that part of an 1,800-year-old coin purse belonging to a Roman soldier was unearthed at a former military camp on Hradisko Hill in South Moravia. Archaeologists believe that a small hollow curved piece of bronze found at the site, though fragmentary, was part of a small circular container that soldiers commonly wore around their forearms to safeguard their money. Its design indicates that it would have been worn on the left arm, which would have kept the right arm unencumbered and free for battle. Although no coins were found inside, researchers estimate that it had the capacity to hold around 50 silver denarii, a significant amount of money almost equaling the annual salary of an ordinary soldier. This suggests that the object may have belonged to a junior officer who was also responsible for covering various military expenses while the army was on the march. Rome's Tenth legion was stationed at the site from a.d. 172 to 180 during the reign of Marcus Aurelius, when the emperor aimed to turn the region into the proposed new province of Marcomannia. To read about another common accessory carried by Roman soldiers , go to "Artifact: Roman Canteen."

