OBLAZOWA CAVE, POLAND—Boomerangs are today typically associated with the Aboriginal Australian culture and the oldest examples found on the continent there date back 10,000 years. However, according to Courthouse News Service, the world’s oldest boomerang might actually come from Poland. In 1985, archaeologists discovered a crescent-shaped artifact deep in the Oblazowa Cave in southern Poland. Researchers believe that it was fashioned from mammoth tusk, and although it would have flown when tossed, it would not have returned to the thrower like typical boomerangs. New radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis of human and animal bones found alongside the object indicate that it was made 40,000 years ago, making it not only the oldest boomerang of its kind, but one of the oldest known complex tools ever found in Europe. The researchers are unsure, though, whether the boomerang would have been used for hunting. Instead they suggest that it might have been part of a Paleolithic shamanistic ritual. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read about trauma caused by a boomerang in prehistoric Australia, go to "Death by Boomerang."
New Dating Suggests World's Oldest Boomerang Was Made 40,000 Years Ago
News June 30, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Largest Viking DNA Study
Northern Europe and Greenland
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Honoring the Dead
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Piggy Playthings
(Marcin S. Przybyła)
Artifacts May/June 2020
Torah Shield and Pointer
(Courtesy Michał Wojenka/Jagiellonian University Institute of Archaeology)
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY