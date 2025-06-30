JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

New Dating Suggests World's Oldest Boomerang Was Made 40,000 Years Ago

News June 30, 2025

Mammoth tusk boomerang
Talamo et al., 2025, PLOS ONE
SHARE:
Mammoth tusk boomerang
Mammoth tusk boomerang

OBLAZOWA CAVE, POLAND—Boomerangs are today typically associated with the Aboriginal Australian culture and the oldest examples found on the continent there date back 10,000 years. However, according to Courthouse News Service, the world’s oldest boomerang might actually come from Poland. In 1985, archaeologists discovered a crescent-shaped artifact deep in the Oblazowa Cave in southern Poland. Researchers believe that it was fashioned from mammoth tusk, and although it would have flown when tossed, it would not have returned to the thrower like typical boomerangs. New radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis of human and animal bones found alongside the object indicate that it was made 40,000 years ago, making it not only the oldest boomerang of its kind, but one of the oldest known complex tools ever found in Europe. The researchers are unsure, though, whether the boomerang would have been used for hunting. Instead they suggest that it might have been part of a Paleolithic shamanistic ritual. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read about trauma caused by a boomerang in prehistoric Australia, go to "Death by Boomerang."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Largest Viking DNA Study

Northern Europe and Greenland

Read Article
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Honoring the Dead

Read Article
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Piggy Playthings

Read Article
(Marcin S. Przybyła)

Artifacts May/June 2020

Torah Shield and Pointer

Read Article
(Courtesy Michał Wojenka/Jagiellonian University Institute of Archaeology)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY