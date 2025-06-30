JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Pacific Voyagers Transported Rice Across Vast Ocean Stretch

News June 30, 2025

Entrance of Ritidian Beach Cave, Guam
Dr Hsiao-chun Hung/ANU
SHARE:
Rice husk phytoliths
Rice husk phytoliths

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by The Australian National University (ANU), researchers have identified the earliest known evidence of rice in the Pacific Islands. Rice was originally domesticated in central China 9,000 years ago, but it took thousands of years for it to reach the Marianas Island in western Micronesia. Phytolith analysis of microscopic plant debris found on pottery from the Ritidian Beach Cave in northern Guam indicated that rice arrived there at least 3,500 years ago. Previously, the earliest known evidence of rice in the remote Pacific dated to between 1,000 and 700 years ago, so this discovery pushes the timeline back significantly. Since there are no traces of rice fields, irrigation systems, or harvesting tools at the site, it is believed that ancient Pacific islanders transported rice with them from the Philippines across 1,400 miles of open ocean. “It demonstrates not only their advanced navigation skills but also their foresight in preserving and transporting precious resources across vast distances,” said ANU researcher Hsiao-chun Hung. “It highlights how important rice must have been.” Experts believe that because rice would have been such a precious commodity at this time, it was not consumed daily but instead reserved for special ritual use. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read how rice terraces helped the Ifugao resist Spanish colonization, go to "Letter from the Philippines: One Grain at a Time."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

You Are How You Cook

Read Article
(loraks/iStock)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

On the Origin of Apples

Tuzusai, Kazakhstan

Read Article
(Scala/Luciano Romano/Art Resource, NY)

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

Off the Grid July/August 2025

Vichama, Peru

Read Article
Lisa Trever

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY