BACOLI, ITALY—Underwater archaeologists located the remains of a Roman-era breakwater at the site of the ancient harbor of Misenum on the Bay of Naples, according to the Greek Reporter. The team from the Underwater Archaeology Office of the Archaeological Superintendency for the Metropolitan Area of Naples was at first puzzled by the a six-foot-high collection of carved blocks, sculptural fragments, columns, and architectural elements that they found lying on the seafloor. They soon realized, though, that these were not part of a building collapse. Rather, the materials had been recycled and intentionally stacked to form a structure measuring 295 feet long and 75 feet wide. The harbor at Misenum was the home base for the Classis Misenensis, the most powerful naval fleet in the Roman Empire. Experts believe that Roman engineers created the protective barrier to shelter the fleet from the sirocco winds that originate in Africa’s Sahara Desert and have been known to batter the southern Italian coast. For more on Roman harbor cities, go to "Rome's Imperial Port."
Remnants of Harbor Breakwater Found at Roman Navy Base
News July 3, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Nabataeans Abroad
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek world
Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023
Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano
Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the a.d. 79 eruption
Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past July/August 2019
The Eruption's Aftermath
The Survivors
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic FigurineCourtesy Ken Seligson
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Bound for HeavenYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Saints AliveBerlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein