JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

5,500-Year-Old Polish "Pyramids" Discovered

News July 15, 2025

An archaeologist excavates a tomb enclosure in Chlapowski Landscape Park, Wyskoc, Poland
Landscape Parks Complex of the Wielkopolska Voivodeship
SHARE:
Excavation of a tomb enclosure in Chlapowski Landscape Park, Wyskoc, Poland
Excavation of a tomb enclosure in Chłapowski Landscape Park, Wyskoć, Poland

WYSKOĆ, POLAND—Notes from Poland reports that during a routine archaeological survey of Chlapowski Landscape Park in Wyskoć, a team from Adam Mickiewicz University located two monumental triangular structures sometimes referred to as “Polish pyramids.” These complexes served as burials for high-ranking individuals of the Funnelbeaker culture around 5,500 years ago. “Although the Funnelbeaker cultures were fairly egalitarian communities, individuals important to the population—a leader, a priest, a shaman—were buried in tombs,” said researcher Artur Golis. The recently discovered tombs are around 650 feet long and 13 feet high, and are oriented with their entrances facing east. These kinds of monuments usually contained a single skeletal burial, in which the body was laid in an upright position on its back and its legs pointing toward the front of the megalith. The tombs were typically furnished with grave goods such as stone axes, pottery, and copper ornaments, and were surrounded by a separate stone enclosure. To read about Funnelbeaker graves found at the center of monumental fourth-millennium b.c. mounds in eastern Bohemia, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."
 

Digital terrain model showing earthen tombs in Chlapowski Landscape Park, Wyskoc, Poland
Digital terrain model showing monumental earthen tombs in Chłapowski Landscape Park, Wyskoć, Poland

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Largest Viking DNA Study

Northern Europe and Greenland

Read Article
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Honoring the Dead

Read Article
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Piggy Playthings

Read Article
(Marcin S. Przybyła)

Artifacts May/June 2020

Torah Shield and Pointer

Read Article
(Courtesy Michał Wojenka/Jagiellonian University Institute of Archaeology)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein