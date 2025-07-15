JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Bags Decorated with Dog Teeth Recovered from Ancient Graves

News July 15, 2025

Corded Ware culture grave of a woman buried with numerous animal teeth, Krauschwitz, Germany
Klaus Bentele/State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt
SHARE:
Corded Ware culture grave of a man buried with a stone ax and pottery, Krauschwitz, Germany
Grave of a man of the Corded Ware culture buried with a stone ax and pottery, Krauschwitz, Germany

KRAUSCHWITZ, GERMANY—During construction of new powerlines through Saxony-Anhalt, workers uncovered numerous ancient burials from various time periods, including several noteworthy graves of women from the third millennium b.c. who were laid to rest with unique bags adorned with dogs’ teeth, according to a statement released by the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt. These women were part of the so-called Corded Ware culture that spread throughout Europe, from France to Ukraine and Scandinavia to the Alps, during the late Neolithic period and early Bronze Age. Although the bags, which were made from leather or fabric, had decomposed long ago, rows of drilled canine teeth that had been decoratively sewn onto their exteriors remained in situ. As many as 350 teeth were embroidered onto a single bag, typically staggered like roof tiles. Analysis indicated they came from a breed similar to today’s Small Münsterländer. These canines were likely specifically bred and raised for their teeth. Researchers believe that these rare objects, which were about a foot wide and eight inches deep, may have served as baby carriers that would have been worn across the front of the mother’s body. To read about the grave of a woman buried 9,000 years ago in eastern Germany, go to "The Shaman's Secrets."

Corded Ware culture grave of a woman buried with numerous animal teeth, Krauschwitz, Germany
Grave of a Corded Ware culture woman buried with numerous animal teeth, Krauschwitz, Germany


 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Saints Alive

Read Article
Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Soldiers of Ill Fortune

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Reindeer Hunters’ Wall

Bay of Mecklenburg, Baltic Sea

Read Article
Michał Grabowski

Features March/April 2023

The Shaman's Secrets

9,000 years ago, two people were buried in Germany with hundreds of ritual objects—who were they?

Read Article
Photographs Juraj Lipták

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Ancestral Rings

    Read Article
    Photo: Near Map 2024, prepared by Zara Lasky-Davison, Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation