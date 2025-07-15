Grave of a man of the Corded Ware culture buried with a stone ax and pottery, Krauschwitz, Germany

KRAUSCHWITZ, GERMANY—During construction of new powerlines through Saxony-Anhalt, workers uncovered numerous ancient burials from various time periods, including several noteworthy graves of women from the third millennium b.c. who were laid to rest with unique bags adorned with dogs’ teeth, according to a statement released by the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt. These women were part of the so-called Corded Ware culture that spread throughout Europe, from France to Ukraine and Scandinavia to the Alps, during the late Neolithic period and early Bronze Age. Although the bags, which were made from leather or fabric, had decomposed long ago, rows of drilled canine teeth that had been decoratively sewn onto their exteriors remained in situ. As many as 350 teeth were embroidered onto a single bag, typically staggered like roof tiles. Analysis indicated they came from a breed similar to today’s Small Münsterländer. These canines were likely specifically bred and raised for their teeth. Researchers believe that these rare objects, which were about a foot wide and eight inches deep, may have served as baby carriers that would have been worn across the front of the mother’s body. To read about the grave of a woman buried 9,000 years ago in eastern Germany, go to "The Shaman's Secrets."

Grave of a Corded Ware culture woman buried with numerous animal teeth, Krauschwitz, Germany



