JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Lost Palace of Thracian King Unearthed in Bulgaria

News July 17, 2025

SHARE:

VRATSA, BULGARIA—BNT News reports that Bulgarian archaeologists may have made one of the most spectacular discoveries in the country’s recent history—a palace and tomb belonging to a powerful Thracian king for which researchers had been searching for five decades. The breakthrough came during construction of a new apartment building in the city of Vratsa. The team initially encountered a late medieval necropolis dating to the twelfth to fourteenth century a.d., which they had previously known about. Below that they uncovered a type of ancient stone platform known as a crepis. As they began removing sections of this podium, they were surprised by what they saw. “To our amazement, a magnificent structure appeared—carefully shaped stone blocks, perfectly aligned without mortar,” said Georgi Ganetsovski, director of the Vratsa Regional History Museum.” Due to its design and architecture, experts believe the structure is a royal palace that once belonged to a king of the Triballi, a fierce Iron Age Thracian tribe who inhabited parts of modern-day Bulgaria and Serbia. After the Triballi king’s death, the palace seems to have been converted into a type of mausoleum for the deceased ruler. The site is likely connected with the nearby Mogilanska Mound, which was excavated in the 1960s and found to contain three luxurious tombs filled with a trove of precious items, including a chariot and golden artifacts. To read about a finely crafted vessel found in a Roman-era Thracian tomb, go to "Bath Buddy."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Aswan’s Great Necropolis

Aswan, Egypt

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Winter Light

Read Article
(Universities of Jaén and Málaga)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Tomb of the Craftworkers

Huarmey, Peru

Read Article
(Photo by Miłosz Giersz)

Features November/December 2022

Magical Mystery Door

An investigation of an Egyptian sacred portal reveals a history of renovation and deception

Read Article
(© The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein