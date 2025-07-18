JOIN TODAY
Rare Undisturbed Etruscan Tomb Opened

News July 18, 2025

Intact pottery in Etruscan tomb, San Giuliano, Italy
Jerolyn Morrison
SHARE:
Etruscan tomb, San Giuliano, Italy
Etruscan tomb, San Giuliano, Italy

SAN GIULIANO, ITALY—According to a statement released by Baylor University, archaeologists with the San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project unearthed a rare intact Etruscan tomb, a discovery that is being hailed as one of the most significant in recent years. The team has been working at the site of San Giuliano, 40 miles northwest of Rome, since 2016. In that time, they have documented more than 600 tombs surrounding the ancient Etruscan town, but this is the first one that was sealed and had not been previously disturbed or looted. Dating to around 400 b.c., the burial chamber had been cut directly into rock in the shape of a small house. Archaeologists found four individuals lying on carved stone beds inside. The deceased were surrounded by more than 110 artifacts, including ceramic vases, iron weapons, bronze ornaments, and delicate silver hair spools. “This completely sealed burial chamber represents a rare find for Etruscan archaeology,” said Baylor University archaeologist Davide Zori. “It is a unique opportunity for our project to study the beliefs and burial traditions of this fascinating pre-Roman culture.” Preliminary examination suggests that the four interred individuals are likely two male-female pairs, but further analysis is ongoing. To read about recent excavations of another undisturbed Etruscan grave, go to "Etruscan Burial Crown."

