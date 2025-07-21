LIN, ALBANIA—Studies have shown that Lake Ohrid, on the Albanian and North Macedonian border, is over one million years old, making it the oldest lake in Europe. It seems only fitting, then, that it would also be the site of the oldest lakefront village on the continent. Reuters reports that Swiss and Albanian archaeologists have continued to investigate a prehistoric village submerged around 10 feet below the surface of the water near Lin, Albania. Radiocarbon dating of wooden pylons that supported houses and other structures indicates the settlement was home to several hundred people between 6,000 and 8,000 years ago. The team is also collecting artifacts, preserved organic plant material, and bones of wild and domesticated animals, all of which are providing new information about the inhabitants’ lifestyle and diet. The evidence shows that while the villagers still relied on hunting and gathering, they were supplementing their diet with new forms of farming and may have been instrumental in helping to spread agriculture and livestock to other parts of Europe. “By the way they had lived, eaten, hunted, fished, and by the way the architecture was used to build their settlement we can say they were very smart for that time,” said Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi. To read about another lakefront site in the area that was settled by at least 7,200 years ago, go to "Off the Grid: Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania."
Archaeologists Continue to Investigate Europe's Oldest Lakefront Settlement
News July 21, 2025
LIN, ALBANIA—Studies have shown that Lake Ohrid, on the Albanian and North Macedonian border, is over one million years old, making it the oldest lake in Europe. It seems only fitting, then, that it would also be the site of the oldest lakefront village on the continent. Reuters reports that Swiss and Albanian archaeologists have continued to investigate a prehistoric village submerged around 10 feet below the surface of the water near Lin, Albania. Radiocarbon dating of wooden pylons that supported houses and other structures indicates the settlement was home to several hundred people between 6,000 and 8,000 years ago. The team is also collecting artifacts, preserved organic plant material, and bones of wild and domesticated animals, all of which are providing new information about the inhabitants’ lifestyle and diet. The evidence shows that while the villagers still relied on hunting and gathering, they were supplementing their diet with new forms of farming and may have been instrumental in helping to spread agriculture and livestock to other parts of Europe. “By the way they had lived, eaten, hunted, fished, and by the way the architecture was used to build their settlement we can say they were very smart for that time,” said Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi. To read about another lakefront site in the area that was settled by at least 7,200 years ago, go to "Off the Grid: Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania."
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Neolithic Neophytes
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Danish Turnovers
Denmark
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Location is Everything
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic FigurineCourtesy Ken Seligson
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Bound for HeavenYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Saints AliveBerlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein