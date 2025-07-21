JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Archaeologists Continue to Investigate Europe's Oldest Lakefront Settlement

News July 21, 2025

SHARE:

LIN, ALBANIA—Studies have shown that Lake Ohrid, on the Albanian and North Macedonian border, is over one million years old, making it the oldest lake in Europe. It seems only fitting, then, that it would also be the site of the oldest lakefront village on the continent. Reuters reports that Swiss and Albanian archaeologists have continued to investigate a prehistoric village submerged around 10 feet below the surface of the water near Lin, Albania. Radiocarbon dating of wooden pylons that supported houses and other structures indicates the settlement was home to several hundred people between 6,000 and 8,000 years ago. The team is also collecting artifacts, preserved organic plant material, and bones of wild and domesticated animals, all of which are providing new information about the inhabitants’ lifestyle and diet. The evidence shows that while the villagers still relied on hunting and gathering, they were supplementing their diet with new forms of farming and may have been instrumental in helping to spread agriculture and livestock to other parts of Europe. “By the way they had lived, eaten, hunted, fished, and by the way the architecture was used to build their settlement we can say they were very smart for that time,” said Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi. To read about another lakefront site in the area that was settled by at least 7,200 years ago, go to "Off the Grid: Great Prespa Lake Islands, North Macedonia and Albania."
 

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Neolithic Neophytes

Read Article
C. Jarrige, MAI

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Danish Turnovers

Denmark

Read Article
Ertebølle flint ax (three views)
Danish National Museum & Anders Fischer/A. Fischer, et al, J. Archaeol. Sci.:Rep Vol 39 103102 (2021)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Location is Everything

Read Article
The Anchor Church Field Project;

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein