JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Beam with Carved Human Face Retrieved from Polish Lake

News July 22, 2025

Mateusz Popek/The Organisation of the Centre for Underwater Archaeology, Nicolaus Copernicus University, Poland
SHARE:
Wooden carving found in Lake Lednica, Poland.

LAKE LEDNICA, POLAND––Notes from Poland reports that when underwater archaeologists from Nicolaus Copernicus University retrieved a section of a wooden beam from the bottom of Lake Lednica, they were initially unaware what exactly they had recovered. It was only later onshore that they noticed a small human face had been carved into it––making it a rare and extraordinary find. “When we cleaned it thoroughly, it turned out that a face was looking at us,” said archaeologist Mateusz Popek. “We never expected to discover something like this, even in our wildest dreams.” The object has been hailed as one of the most significant artifacts that has been found in forty years of investigation in the lake and on Ostrów Lednicki, an island where the House of Piast, Poland’s first dynasty, built a fortress palace. Dendrochronological analysis indicated that the wood dated to around 967, the time of Miesko I, the founder of the first unified Polish state. The beam was likely part of the settlement’s defensive ramparts and the carved human face may have served an apotropaic function to ward off evil spirits and protect the site’s inhabitants. According to the report, the object provides new insight about the religious and spiritual practices of the early Slavs. To read more about the medieval archaeology of Slavs in Eastern Europe go to "The Man in Prague Castle."
 

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Largest Viking DNA Study

Northern Europe and Greenland

Read Article
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Honoring the Dead

Read Article
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Piggy Playthings

Read Article
(Marcin S. Przybyła)

Artifacts May/June 2020

Torah Shield and Pointer

Read Article
(Courtesy Michał Wojenka/Jagiellonian University Institute of Archaeology)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein